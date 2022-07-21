Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Investment Affairs Abdul Wahhab Al-Rasheed issued a ministerial decision to form a technical working group for tourism projects, headed by Adviser to the Minister of Finance Fadel Mahmoud Al-Dosari.

A local Arabic daily said the members of the committee are Abdulaziz Essam Al-Otaibi, Abdullah Muhammad Al-Kandari, Nagham Ahmed Bouresli, Lamia Abdullah Al-Loghani and Asrar Zakaria Al-Ansari.

According to the decision issued by Al-Rasheed, the team has 4 main tasks — to develop a vision to benefit from the tourism facilities in the country, consider and study the initiatives presented and facilitate their implementation, develop initiatives for recreational, social and sports events and activate the role of tourism projects to support and host youth events.

The ministerial decision gave the team the power to set up a work system and determine the location of its meetings and may seek the assistance of whoever it deems appropriate in order to complete the assignment.