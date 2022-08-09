A technical glitch in the automated system disrupted the registration process on the first day of registration at the Kuwait University for students for the first semester forcing the Deanship of Admission and Registration to reschedule the students’ registration dates.

On his Twitter account, the Dean of Admission and Registration, Dr. Mishaal Al-Gharaballi, indicated that the registration system reopened at 7 pm again and all 4:00 pm were entertained at 7 pm according to the priorities for registration, reports a local Arabic daily.

Al-Gharabally announced that students who weren’t able to register for courses in the system at 5 pm were allowed to re-register at 8 pm, in order to preserve the priority of registration for those who had registration dates at 4 pm and were unable to register.