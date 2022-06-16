The Technical Examination Department of the General Traffic Department targeted the Friday Market and swooped down on ‘abandoned vehicles’ and discovered some of them served as homes and stores for workers.

This phenomenon necessitated a security campaign launched at dawn on the dilapidated half-lorry transport vehicles in the market, as the entire entrances and exits of the area and the roads leading to the market were cordoned off.

Colonel Mishaal Al-Suwaiji, Director of the Technical Inspection Department, told a local Arabic that a block has been placed on the owners of these vehicles, and all vehicles will be presented to the Technical Inspection Department, to ensure how they pass the technical examination, renew driving licenses, and take legal action against those found in violation of the law, whoever inspected the vehicle. The violator will not be able to renew or pay the violation, unless his vehicle is presented to the competent committee.

Al-Suwaiji stressed that there should be no tolerance with dilapidated vehicles, which pose a danger to the lives of other drivers and property since they lack the durability conditions and their uncivilized appearance and cause environmental pollution and smoke emission.

He expressed his regret to see these transport vehicles, ‘Half Lorry’ and buses, looking like a closed boxes, parked in the parking lots of the Friday market, and this poses a threat to the security system, because “we do not know what is inside, whether goods, drugs or prohibited items, and this matter will not be allowed.”

Al-Suwaiji stressed, “Strict measures were taken against abandoned vehicles, which were turned into warehouses for goods, until it came to the point that some workers used these vehicles as private housing 540 violations and 178 administrative detentions.

The campaign lasted for about 4 hours, starting from 4:00 until 8:00 am and resulted in the issuance of 540 direct violations and 178 administrative.

The violations varied between the durability of vehicles, expiry of driving licenses, expiry of insurance book, and some vehicles had been turned into bedrooms for workers.