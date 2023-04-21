The Tourism Enterprises Company (SCP) has signed a contract with Edward Millers Entertainment to operate entertainment projects in Kuwait for the next season, including “Winter Wonderland 2023” and “Sabahiya 2023”, Arabic daily Al Jarida reported

The company said in a statement that the Winter Wonderland 2023 project includes more than 55 games and shows, in addition to 200 investment opportunities that will be offered.

The company explained that the Winter Wonderland 2023 project includes an additional area of approximately 130,15 square meters, in addition to providing a fast-track feature for games, adding that the operational period is seven months, and working times will be announced later.

According to the company, the expected ticket prices will be free for those under the age of 4 years, and 5 dinars for those aged 5 years and over, provided that new categories of tickets are introduced.

As for the Sabahiya 2023 project, they explained that it includes more than 40 games and shows, more than 120 investment opportunities that will be offered, in addition to an operational area of 100,10 square meters, noting the availability of the fast-track feature for games.