The State Property Department of the Ministry of Finance has called on the Kuwait Municipality to consider the request of the Tourism Enterprises Company to expand the site designated for the Failaka Island entertainment project, by adding an area of 140,000 square meters.

An informed source told Al-Qabas daily that the Assistant Undersecretary for State Property and Legal Affairs in charge at the Ministry of Finance, Abdul Rahman Al-Khamis, has addressed a letter to the municipality regarding the tourism and development vision of the state, which includes developing islands to support tourism, and considering the request of the Tourism Enterprises Company to add an area of 140,000 square meters allocated to the television transmission station to the Failaka Island Entertainment Project.

It is noteworthy that work has begun to design an initial structural plan for the Failaka Island entertainment project, in cooperation with the advisory alliance that was formed by the Ministry of Finance, and the responsibility for the Failaka Island entertainment projects and the entertainment city has been transferred from the Minister of Finance and his advisory team to the Tourism Enterprises Company.