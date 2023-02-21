Within the framework of the unofficial efforts made by some office owners and companies recruiting domestic workers, in an attempt to contain the crisis of Filipino workers, and to send them back again to Kuwait, Bassam Al-Shammari, a specialist in domestic worker affairs, revealed that there is a Filipino work team currently visiting the country to discuss and study the most prominent and the most important reasons for the problems that the Overseas Filipino Workers (domestic workers) suffer from, and as a result, Manila took the decision to temporarily slap a ban on sending them to Kuwait.

Al-Shammari said the team as part of its work tasks, met a group of office owners, and also met some affected and sheltered workers in a building belonging to the embassy, which includes about 300 workers who suffer from problems with their employers, some of whom are reported absconding after problems arose between the worker and the sponsor and some of them allegedly failed to settle disputes amicably, most notably withholding a passport, complaints about not receiving monthly salaries or end of service, and non-compliance with the terms of the contract concluded between the two parties, reports Al-Jarida daily.

He stressed the need for the three concerned parties — the ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior and the Public Authority for Manpower, to sit at the dialogue table and take a decision regarding this crisis, especially since the continuation of the current situation reflects a scourge on Kuwait’s reputation regionally and internationally and international human rights organizations.

He called on government agencies to quickly form a tripartite committee from the aforementioned authorities, to communicate with officials of the Philippine embassy, to facilitate meeting with these workers inside the shelter, to find out their complaints, find radical solutions to them, and ensure that each worker receives her dues in full if she has the right to that, with the need to remove the violating workers, speed up their deportation procedures, and even include them in the ‘Black List’ lists so as not to use their services again.