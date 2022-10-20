The head of the Teachers’ Association, Hamad Al-Holi, affirmed the association’s keenness to follow up on the issue following the case of a teacher who cut a student’s hair, in cooperation and coordination with the concerned parties and leaders of the Ministry of Education, an Arab daily reported.

The association officially and impartially emphasized the need not to escalate and exaggerate the issue through social media without verifying the truth behind the said incident. The association is eager to work on ensuring the conduct of investigations is done in an impartial manner, while preserving all the rights of the teacher and what was stated in her grievance, and in cooperation with the concerned educational leaders.

Al -Hooli revealed that the matter was transferred to the Head of the Education Committee in the National Assembly, Dr. Hamad Al-MatarWhich, confirming the committee’s efforts to follow up on the matter, as well as consult and coordinate with the Ministry of Education regarding the validity of the claim, the teacher’s grievance, and the truth of what was stated during the investigations conducted by the educational district.

The official concluded his statement, noting that the association is the first line of defense for teachers and works through official channels to ensure that their rights are preserved, and that it will continue its efforts in approving the teacher protection law that it submitted over the past years to the Education Committee in the National Assembly.

The association also prepared its provisions in accordance with the laws of the state to take into account, including the rights and position of the teacher in coordination with the competent authorities