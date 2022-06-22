Well-informed educational sources said the work permit of a teacher or administrator will not be renewed without paying traffic fines, and called on schools at all educational stages to inform those who wish to renew their work permit.

According to a local daily, the Ministry has set a number of instructions to be followed in the event of applying for renewal, as follows:

First: The residence cannot be renewed before (3) months before the expiry date; Second: appointment should be made through the Ministry of Education website (https://moe.edu.kw); Third: The person concerned must visit in person and adhere to the specified date and Fourth produce the documents required for renewal as follows:

1 – Form No 1 approved by the school principal or his deputy, with the school’s stamp on it.

2 – The original passport and civil ID and a copy of thereof

3 – Printed copy of traffic violations clearance

4 – A copy of the last stamp for entering Kuwait.