The leading developer of projects in Kuwait,The Tamdeen Group, said the group is ready to launch the world-renowned theatrical show ‘Disney on Ice’, on the local platform by signing an agreement with SES Live, the regional leader in providing live family entertainment, which will be held in Arena Kuwait, one of the group’s projects, which is within the expansion of the new 360 Mall Kuwait.

This Tamdeen Group’s step comes in line with the vision of developing the entertainment and sports sector to new levels in the State of Kuwait through its pioneering projects by establishing international entertainment shows and world-class sports and educational experiences within the programs and events of Arena Kuwait throughout the year to provide everything new in the field of entertainment for citizens, residents and visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in line with the general social norms in the State of Kuwait, after fulfilling all the required conditions and obtaining approvals from the competent authorities, reports a local Arabic daily.

Disney on Ice the world theatrical show will be held for the first time in Kuwait as part of a tour currently being held in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This world famous event will be the start of many international entertainment events that will be held at Arena Kuwait throughout the year.

Arena Kuwait is the largest multi-purpose indoor hall designed and equipped with the latest technologies of international standards to serve the leading companies in the field of entertainment and event management and to host various types of local and international events such as music, sports, theatrical and cultural performances.

It can also host exhibitions, corporate events, graduation ceremonies, award ceremonies and many more.