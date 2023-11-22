First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled has honored several personnel from the Directorate-General of Drugs Control and the securitymen for thwarting the smuggling of half a ton of narcotic hashish into the country.

Speaking during the ceremony the minister said, “We are proud of men like you, and we applaud your heroic performance. What happened and what will happen is a targeted campaign. We are in a war. They want to fight and destroy the future of this country, our boys and girls in schools, colleges and universities,” reports Al-Rai daily.

He went on to say, families are suffering from two things when they see their children in this state of life. “There are people who want to destroy our country. Yes, they did not attack us with weapons. They attacked us with drugs, they attacked us with things that make people invisible.

He added, God knows that every house suffers from this scourge, but there are many people who want to cover it up; and we, God willing, and with men like you who pledged to God and fulfilled their oath, and God Almighty will not allow them. The war is long, it will not end today, it is long, but you are fighting it.”