Kuwait’s home-grown online food ordering company, Talabat was featured in this year’s list of 50 ‘Best Workplaces in the Middle East’ list. Talabat, founded in Kuwait in 2004, and with branches now all over the Gulf and in many places in the wider Arab world, was the lone representative from Kuwait in the large organizations category of the Best Workplaces in the Middle East list for 2022.

The annual list of ‘Best Workplaces’ is formulated by `Great Place to Work, a global research, training and consultancy firm that recognizes the Best Workplaces in over 60 countries worldwide. This year’s list recognized 10 large, 20 medium and 20 small organizations across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states for their efforts.

Organizations this year also built upon a sense of belonging. When everything seemed to be susceptible to the pandemic, employees of these companies were made to feel comfortable with choices they made. The stability that was granted to them throughout the year provided them with the chance to get inspired and grow mentally and physically while seeking to uphold the success of their work/life balance.

Commenting on this year’s Best Workplaces in the GCC list,, Managing Director for the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, Great Place to Work Middle East, Ibrahim Mougharbel, said: “Despite the challenges we have faced during the pandemic, we are proud to witness even more continuous growth in employee culture awareness among leaders in the UAE and the Middle East in general. Our Best Workplaces for this year have persevered through the time of unprecedented upheaval and have continued to persevere post-pandemic and we are here to celebrate them. We are therefore not celebrating companies; we are celebrating heroes.”

Commenting on this year’s Best Workplaces in the KSA list, Tanzeel Rehman, Managing Director for the KSA and Bahrain, Great Place to Work Middle East, said: “As a part of their organizational strategy, great workplaces throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia compete across different sectors in providing great workplace environments for all employees to ensure winning the war of local talent.

The following 50 companies were selected for being the best workplaces, not only focusing on being the best for customers, but on being the best for their employees as well:

Large Category: RICC McDonald’s; McDonald’s; Ajman Police; Leminar; DHL Express; Five Hotels; Talabat; Chalhoub Group; Alhokair Fashion Retail; Hilton Medium Category: THE One; Dubai Police Academy; Century Financial; Pizza Express; Metropolitan Group; Cisco; Global Food Industries; International Beverage and Filling Industries; PetroGas Piping; TDRA; International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC); SARA Group; Petrotec; Makkiyoon; Hill + Knowlton Strategies; Energy City Development Company (ECDC); Servier; Al Muhaidib Holding Company Unifonic; Amgen Small Category: Hadi Express Exchange; OYOC; Charterhouse; Ashjan Najd; Privilee; Alkhabeer Capital; Oxford System Integration; Tajalla Creative Agency; ARC Solutions; Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority; AlBahia Beauty Salon; Officers Affairs, Ministry of Bahrain; UM Qatar; Eaton Business School; Saudi Tharwa; Lucidya; AMAM; Trahum; InoChem; DOW.