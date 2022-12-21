Passengers may soon be able to zip through airport security checks without having to lay out laptops, phones and chargers in separate trays, easing the congestion that has made headlines this month, reports said on Wednesday.

The aviation security watchdog, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), is set to roll out a mandate within a month that will speed up the adoption of modern equipment to screen bags without removing electronic devices, The Hindu newspaper reported.

The new baggage scanners, already in use at many airports in the US and Europe, do not require passengers to their electronic devices or jackets.

Our aim is to clear the passengers faster and with better security equipment,” a Union Civil Aviation Ministry official, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times newspaper last week.

The new machines will be first installed in all major airports such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and reach other airports within a year, the report said.

The move comes after authorities were left scrambling last week to tackle a surge in travel that overwhelmed some of the country’s busiest airports, prompting calls for more staff and security equipment.

December is a busy month for the global aviation sector, and traffic is expected to be higher this year after two years of restricted travel due to the pandemic.

Source: NDTV