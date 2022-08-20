Taiba Market, the pioneer in ‘proximity retailing’ in the country opened their second store in Kuwait Al-Surra area on 17 August, by top management of IFA Food Group in the presence of a large gathering of shoppers and well-wishers.

The new venue, which is located on Street 10 of Block 3 in Surra area, provides easy and convenient access to customers, as it is located in the basement of the Dakakeen building, which has ample car parking space right in front. The new branch is spread across 500 square meters of retail space and displays over 6,000 products under 17 different retail departments.

Since their first retail outlet opened at Sulaibikhat in February of this year, Taiba Market’s innovative ‘proximity’ retail format, which falls midway between that of an ‘Express’ store and a Supermarket, has grown in popularity among shoppers. Though initially aimed at the young modern shopper, today this retail format of ‘get-in, get-it, get-out’ shopping is proving attractive to shoppers of all ages and nationalities.

1 of 6

Speaking at the launch of their second store in Kuwait, CEO of Taiba Market, Saleh A-Tunaib said , “Although we initially conceived this concept of retailing to mainly attract the modern customers who are always on the go and looking for easy and quick purchases that simplifies their shopping experience, today this concept has caught on with shoppers from different age groups.”

He added, “We are also extremely proud that this innovative store format is proving so successful, as it is entirely homegrown; it was conceived, designed and implemented right here in Kuwait. We would love to see Taiba Market scale very fast in Kuwait.”

The store provides more products than a neighborhood or ‘Express’ store, while being smaller than a super- or hyper-market. The ‘proximity’ retail format of offering a wide range of products in a relatively smaller space, not only allows shoppers to find their products easily and quickly, it also avoids the ‘check-out’ rush witnessed in larger retail outlets.

Interacting with media at the launch of their second store, Taiba Market’s Chief Operating Officer, Remesh Anandadas said “We are very proud of this new store format, which allows us to provide shoppers with a wide variety of products that range from ultra-fresh produce to frozen items, and from groceries to essential household items, within a convenient shopping space that makes for a hassle-free shopping experience.”

He went on to add, “ The popularity of our first store in Sulaibikhat has provided us with the impetus to open this second store here in Surra, and hopefully more branches in all other governorates of Kuwait in the immediate future.”