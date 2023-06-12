A Syrian who survived one accident died in Adailiya died on the way to Amiri Hospital when the vehicle in which he was being taken to Amiri Hospital was involved in another accident in Salhiya.

According to security sources the Syrian was run over by a Kuwaiti in Adailiya and when the latter was taking the man to the hospital he collided with another vehicle driven by a Yemeni, reports Al-Rai daily.

In that accident the Syrian died and the Kuwaiti and the Yemeni who were injured were rushed to a hospital.