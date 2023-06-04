The Abdali customs officers have arrested a Syrian man in possession of military uniforms and 250 rounds of machine-gun bullets.

According to Al-Rai daily, the man was on his way to Iraq. He was arrested on Saturday.

A customs source told the daily during the inspection of a truck which was loaded with household furniture and luggage, 250 rounds machine-gun bullets and military uniforms were found hidden among the clothes.

The suspect and the contraband have been referred to the concerned authority.