Toblerone will have to remove the words “from Switzerland” from its product packaging, as the famous chocolate made from triangles in the shape of a mountain will not be made exclusively in its home country from next year.

Currently, Toblerone chocolate, which was founded in 1908 in the Toblerone family factory, is made exclusively in the Swiss capital, Bern, but the owner of the brand, the American food giant “Mondelez International”, said that he will open a new production line for “Toblerone” chocolate in Slovakia by the end of 2023 to respond to the increasing demand, reports a local Arabic daily.

The move did not appeal to some in Switzerland who were dismayed by seeing a prominent brand like Toblerone move abroad, especially products that featured the famous pyramidal Matterhorn and the Bernese bear, the city’s symbol.

Mondelez International told AFP in an e-mailed statement that it would continue investing in the Bern plant, ‘the home of Toblerone’. “Bern is an important part of our history and will remain so in the future,” she added.

The company pointed out that the launch of a production line in Slovakia, where Mondelez also produces Milka and Sochard chocolate, will “liberate a large capacity” at the Bern factory, which will eventually allow it to “manufacture millions of additional chocolate bars.” New in Bratislava means the company will have to change the writing on the covers of the Toblerone.

“For legal reasons, the changes we are making to our production require us to amend our packaging to comply with Swiss law, in particular removing the word ‘Switzerland’ from its visible side,” the company said.

Toblerone produces seven billion chocolate bars annually, with 97 percent exported to 120 countries. These panels are spread everywhere in the duty-free shops in airports around the world, where one is sold every two seconds, according to Mondelez.