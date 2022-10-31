A Swiss railway company has successfully entered the Guinness Book of Records by facilitating the longest passenger train in the world.

Ritian launched the train, which is 1.91 kilometers long and consists of 100 carriages, on the Albola-Bernina route from Breda to Bergon on Saturday, in the presence of thousands of guests and railway audiences.

“We are looking forward to seeing many tourists from Switzerland and China,” said company director Renato Faciatti.

Faciatti explained that the aim of the world record attempt is to highlight some of Switzerland’s engineering achievements and to celebrate the 175th anniversary of the founding of Swiss railways.

“Rail transport plays an important role in the social and economic development of China and Switzerland, and I believe we will enhance cultural and artistic communication and cooperation between the two countries in the future,” said Sebastian Blitler, market director for Asia-Pacific region at Retien.