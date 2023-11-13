Engineer Yousef Al-Ajiri, the Director General of the Al-Ajiri Scientific Center, disclosed to Al-Rai that the center is collaborating with the Swiss network (meteoblue) specializing in weather sciences and conditions.

This collaboration aims to monitor and track weather patterns via satellites and conduct studies on Kuwait’s atmosphere, establishing connections to different seasons, he said.

Al-Ajiri highlighted the completion of a joint study with the network on the dust experienced in Kuwait this year.

He added, the ongoing efforts involve linking this data with observed rainfall and elucidating the relationship between them, particularly in the context of combating desertification and expanding agricultural coverage. Another study is in progress to gauge historical rainfall levels, with plans to correlate it with the current season.

Concerning the recently launched Kuwaiti smart application, Al-Ajiri described it as the first electronic application for astronomy, weather monitoring, prayer times, sea conditions, lunar and solar information, and other details relevant to Kuwait and the Middle East.

The center has introduced innovative steps to enhance astronomy and monitor celestial phenomena, weather conditions, and prayer times through the application, available on both Apple and Android systems.

The application, usable in both Arabic and English, aims to provide astronomical and seasonal data to diverse segments of society. Al-Ajiri explained that users can access information on prayer times, mosque locations, Ujairi calendar events, tide and sea conditions from north to south Kuwait, and official holiday dates.

The application also offers insights into astronomy, agricultural calendars, and planting/harvesting dates for Kuwaiti vegetables and fruits. Users can explore calendar data for future years, searching for seasons, Hijri dates, events, and official holidays according to the provided electronic calendar.