The opening of the Swiss-Kuwaiti business platform was marked by a celebration, attended by Faisal Al-Mutawa and the Swiss Ambassador, H.E. Tiziano Balmelli, who shared in the ceremonial cake cutting. The event signifies the robust bilateral relations between Switzerland and Kuwait, with ambassador Balmelli highlighting the strength of their commitment to mutual support.

During the opening, Ambassador Balmelli revealed that the volume of Swiss exports to Kuwait reached approximately $764 million in 2022. He expressed optimism about the platform’s role in facilitating joint business opportunities, promoting experience and idea exchange, and fostering communication among businessmen in both nations. The platform is expected to contribute to increased trade exchange and investments, reports Al-Rai daily.

Ambassador Balmelli emphasized the unique opportunity the platform offers to Swiss companies interested in the Kuwaiti market. He pointed to the enduring relations between the two countries, celebrating 57 years of diplomatic ties and anticipating the upcoming 100th anniversary of relations between the peoples of Switzerland and Kuwait.

The Swiss Ambassador highlighted the potential for collaboration in areas such as food security, where Swiss technologies could contribute to Kuwait’s agricultural sector. He mentioned the Green Line company in Kuwait, specializing in hydroponics and utilizing Swiss technologies to produce healthy foods locally. Ambassador Balmelli emphasized the need for cooperation in shaping health policies, leveraging Swiss expertise beyond medicines and medical equipment.

Faisal Al-Mutawa, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Ali Abdul Wahab Company, praised the deep and solid relations between Kuwait and Switzerland, particularly in humanitarian efforts. He recalled Switzerland’s support during the Iraqi invasion and highlighted the cooperation between the Kuwaiti Red Crescent and the International Organization of the Swiss Red Cross.

Islam Bissar, General Manager of Swiss Sika Company – Kuwait Branch, announced plans for a Swiss factory for construction materials in Kuwait, supporting the local industry.

The Swiss-Kuwaiti Business Platform, a non-profit volunteer group, aims to bring together corporate representatives, entrepreneurs, and professionals interested in or already involved in business between Kuwait and Switzerland. It is represented by the Swiss Embassy in Kuwait.

Additionally, the Swiss Ambassador announced that a charity bazaar being held for the benefit of Gaza will feature the paintings of his 5-year-old son, Leonardo, Proceeds from the bazaar, to be held on December 9 in Al-Shaheed Park, will go towards supporting the people of Gaza. The Bazaar is being organized under the auspices of MOFA and the International Diplomatic Club and the donations will go to the Red Crescent Society of Kuwait