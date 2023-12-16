Ambassador of Switzerland H.E. Tiziano Balmelli, organized the ‘Franco-Arabic Diwaniya’ at his residence last week. This cultural gathering, held in coordination with several Francophone embassies, brought together diplomats, French speaking Kuwaiti citizens, as well as students and graduates who studied in French-speaking institutions.

The diwaniya, now in its third edition, aimed to strengthen linguistic and cultural ties between Kuwait and the Francophone world.

The event was attended by distinguished guests that included the French Ambassador, H.E. Claire Le Flecher, the Belgian Ambassador, H.E.Christian Dombs, and the Greek Ambassador, H.E. Ioannis Plotas. They joined a gathering of diplomats working in French-speaking embassies and representatives from various UN organizations based in Kuwait.

The Franco-Arabic Diwaniya has gained popularity since its inception, following the success of the first two editions hosted at the Tarad Diwan. In his remarks at the event, Ambassador Balmelli expressed his immense joy in witnessing the substantial number of French speakers and the increasing interest in the rich Francophone culture among Kuwaitis.

He emphasized that Switzerland, as a country with four official languages and diverse cultures, holds diversity and tolerance as core values. He further highlighted the strong bond between Switzerland and Kuwait, specifically in French-speaking regions such as Geneva, Montreux, and Crans.

For her part, Ambassador Le Flecher, applauded the Diwaniya, recognizing its pivotal role in promoting Francophonie in Kuwait. She stressed that the event was an excellent opportunity for cultural and linguistic exchange between the French-speaking community and their Kuwaiti counterparts.

Speaking on a similar note, the Ambassador Dombs of Belgium expressed his satisfaction with the diverse audience attending the event, including Kuwaitis, Lebanese, Tunisians, Algerians, Moroccans, Egyptians, and Africans.

The Diwaniya is a well-known Kuwaiti social and cultural practice, which serves as an unofficial platform for exchanging views on various topics, including politics, economics, and culture. Guests were captivated by the multilingual atmosphere, as conversations in French, Arabic, and English echoed within the gathering.

Commenting on the event, Advisor for Cooperation and Cultural Work and Director of the French Institute in Kuwait, Benoit Catala, expressed his satisfaction with the successful organization of the Franco-Arabic Diwaniya in collaboration with the Swiss embassy. He added that the event was an exceptional opportunity for French speakers to connect and engage with one another.

The organizers announced that the Franco-Arabic Diwaniya will continue as a recurring event, taking place every second Monday of each month. These gatherings aim to further strengthen the bonds between the Francophone community and Kuwait, fostering cultural exchange and linguistic connections.