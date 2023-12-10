SGS Kuwait was honored to welcome H.E. Dr. Tiziano Balmelli, the Swiss Ambassador at its head office in Ahmadi. His visit was marked by a warm reception from SGS Kuwait General Manager – Samir Ranjan, following which they engaged in insightful discussions about current SGS services in Kuwait and exciting future plans for adding new services to cater to newer business and industry requirements.

Swiss Ambassador’s visit followed the launch of Swiss-Kuwaiti Business Platform SKBP in November 2023 to promote business contacts and links between Switzerland and Kuwait. SGS is a member of the Swiss-Kuwaiti Business Platform SKBP, which aims at promoting trade and investments between two countries.

During the visit, H.E. Dr. Balmelli and SGS GM Samir Ranjan exchanged perspectives on the business landscape in Kuwait and explored areas of mutual interest for potential collaboration between Switzerland and Kuwait. Their discussions further emphasized the strong bilateral relations between the two countries and the potential for enhanced cooperation in various sectors.

SGS Kuwait extends its gratitude to H.E. Dr. Tiziano Balmelli for gracing its new office with his presence and for his valuable insights. SGS Kuwait looks forward to continuing its efforts to contribute to the economic growth and development of Kuwait, and to further strengthening the ties between Switzerland and Kuwait.

