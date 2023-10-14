Personnel from the Jahra Security Directorate have arrested a person of criminal record for possessing narcotic substance and drug paraphernalia.

A security source said the suspect was caught in Taima, Jahra, on suspicion. The suspect was seated in a parked car and when police drove in his direction, he made a vain attempt to escape.

Following a search of his car, police found two bags of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

During preliminary interrogation the suspect admitted to owning the drugs seized from him and said they were for personal use.

On the other hand, yesterday morning, patrol men from the Ahmadi Security Directorate arrested a person who was using drugs and seized from him two cigarettes filled with hashish. He was caught at a checkpoint.

In yet another incident, the Umm Al-Hayman police caught two people and found in their possession a marijuana cigarette, a small blue-colored pill, two bags containing hashish, 9 Lyrica pills.