The investigator of the Surra Police Station has ordered the arrest of a young man who threatened to kill his family members for unknown reasons.

A security source said when two officers were sent to bring in the man for interrogation; he locked himself inside a room and refused to leave.

The family members were evacuated from the house as the police tried to communicate with the young man, but he refused to respond.

Accordingly, after the suspect’s brother registered a case at the police station, orders were issued to arrest the man to determine why he threatened to kill his brother and other family members.