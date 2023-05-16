The General Department of Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior stated that “the Public Security Affairs Sector, with the participation of the General Traffic Department and the General Directorate of Rescue Police, carried out a surprise campaign in the Shuwaikh Industrial Area, Hawalli, Khaitan, Mahboula, Al-Qurain Markets, and Al-Jahra Industrial.”

The sources added, “The campaigns resulted in the arrest of 63 violators of the residency law, 40 (residency expiration), 91 people without proof, 23 absentees, two people wanted for (criminal arrest), 4 drugs, a street vendor, two alcoholics, and a drunk person.”