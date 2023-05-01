Archaeologists from the Hungarian University of Budapest have found a centuries-old tomb of a man with surgical tools.

The university’s website indicated that archaeologists have found the tomb of a man who lived in the first century AD near the town of Jaspern in Hungary, and scientists have determined that this tomb belongs to a doctor buried with surgical tools, reports Al-Rai daily.

The site added, “Among the surgical tools that scientists found in the tomb are scalpels made of silver-coated copper alloys and replaceable steel blades, tweezers, needles, and a special stone that may have been used to mix the ingredients of medicines.”

The tools found, dating back to the first century AD, are very fine. The interesting thing is that scientists cannot determine the reason for the presence of a doctor with high-quality tools in this remote place that is located in present-day western Hungary and was in the first century under the control of Rome. This was a transitional period, and Celts were living in this area.

According to the researchers, the doctor died at the age of 50-60 years, and no trace of injuries or diseases were found in his remains. Scientists were unable to determine whether he was a resident of the region or not. But according to one of the hypotheses, he was supposedly visiting a patient. So the scientists plan to run a series of additional tests to determine this.