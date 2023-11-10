Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Traffic Council, presided over the eighteenth council meeting.

The meeting was attended by key figures such as Eid Al-Rashidi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Works, Dr. Salman Al-Lafi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Engineer Nasser Muhaisen, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Eng. Khaled Al-Osaimi, the Director of the General Authority for Roads and Land Transport, Brigadier General Khaled Mahmoud, the Deputy Director General of the General Traffic Department, Dr. Fahd Al-Rukaibi, the Director of the Center for Transport and Traffic Safety at Kuwait University, and Brigadier General Salem Al-Ajmi, the Secretary of the Council.

During the meeting, Al-Barjas emphasized the imperative to persist in diligent efforts to find solutions to current and future traffic challenges, with a primary focus on ensuring road user safety and streamlining vehicle movement. He underscored the necessity for collaborative endeavors to devise both practical and scientific resolutions to the traffic problem.

The Council delved into various traffic and regulatory considerations, evaluating the experience of the Civil Service Commission in implementing flexible working hours for government agency employees. The discussion included an assessment of the success or shortcomings in achieving smooth traffic flow. Additionally, the Council reviewed a visual presentation from the secretariat regarding a proposal to enhance dedicated bicycle paths.

Council Secretary presented reports from the newly formed committees, namely the Committee for Reviewing the Executive Regulations of the Traffic Law and the Traffic Awareness Campaign Committee. The latter comprises representatives from the Ministries of Interior and Information.

In conclusion, Al-Barjas stressed the significance of unified efforts in developing practical and scientifically grounded solutions to the traffic problem. He affirmed that the outcomes of the studies, proposals, recommendations, and decisions from the meeting would be presented to the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.