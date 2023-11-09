In a pivotal development on this Thursday, Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Traffic Council, spearheaded the 18th meeting of the council. The agenda delved into multifaceted traffic and regulatory considerations, encompassing insights from government agencies on the Civil Service Commission’s experiment with flexible working hours. The evaluation focused on the success in facilitating smooth traffic flow, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

A significant highlight of the session was the scrutiny of a visual proposal presented by the Council’s secretariat, aiming to enhance dedicated bicycle paths. The Council also lent an ear to the Secretary’s presentation of reports from the newly operational committees, specifically the Committee for Reviewing the Executive Regulations of the Traffic Law and the Traffic Awareness Campaign Committee. These committees boasted representatives from the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Information.

Wrapping up the meeting, Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas emphasized the critical need for collaborative efforts to devise practical and scientific solutions to the traffic conundrum. The outcomes of the discussions, along with recommendations and decisions, will be compiled for submission to the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Among the attendees were Eid Al-Rashidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Works, Dr. Salman Al-Lafi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, and Dr. Nasser Ahmed Muhaisen, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information. Also present were Eng. Khaled Al-Osaimi, Director of the General Authority for Roads and Land Transport, Brigadier General Khaled Mahmoud, Deputy Director General of the General Traffic Department, Dr. Fahd Al-Rukaibi, Director of the Center for Transport and Traffic Safety at Kuwait University, and Brigadier Salem Al-Ajmi, Secretary of the Supreme Traffic Council.