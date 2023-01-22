The Supreme Committee of the Authority for Partnership Projects between the Public and Private Sectors will discuss, during its next meeting, the status of the companies qualified to implement the two projects of Al-Zour North (Phase II and III) and Al-Khairan (Phase I), in preparation for announcing the qualified companies that will compete for the implementation of this vital project that is expected to produce 4,500 megawatts of electricity and 290 million gallons of water per day.

The sources revealed to Al-Rai that seven global alliances have submitted documents for their qualification, and they were studied by a joint technical committee between representatives of the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and the General Authority for Partnership Projects, noting that the Supreme Committee will discuss during its upcoming meeting the results and recommendations set by the technical committee regarding companies which are qualified, to ensure the qualification of the largest number of those companies to expand the base of competition.

The sources said, “The ministry relies a lot on the aforementioned two projects, in addition to the two projects of Al-Dabdaba for generating electric power and Al-Shagaya for renewable energies (phase three), which are expected to produce 3,000 megawatts to enhance its production capacity of electricity by about 7,500 megawatts to meet the country’s needs for electric energy, especially in light of the expansion.” urbanization that the country is witnessing during the current period.

The sources indicated that these projects, which are implemented by the Ministry through the Partnership Projects Authority, would activate the role of the private sector in achieving the goals of the development plan and benefit from its expertise in transferring knowledge and technology, as well as attracting foreign and local capital to contribute to the development of infrastructure projects, which are presented as opportunities. investment in the country.