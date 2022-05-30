A large number of food and consumer goods suppliers have submitted a complaint to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry against some cooperative societies’ administrations, who they say blackmail them.

The suppliers indicated some cooperative societies’ departments are still asking some suppliers to pay more in the rental value of the shelves to display their goods inside the supermarkets, and often their request for free goods, which naturally contributes to raising prices in general on food commodities, down to consumer goods and others offered in cooperative societies and their branches because the suppliers tend to find a way out to make good their losses, reports a local Arabic daily.

In light of this, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry sent a letter to the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Community Development stressing the need to direct the implementation of the recommendations issued and approved by the Cabinet’s decision not to contribute to raising prices in order to protect consumers’ pockets, in compliance with the law and to ensure the continued availability of goods in the local market without interruption.

What some cooperative societies are doing today is an indirect contribution to raising the prices of goods for consumers in general, as continuing to raise the prices of renting shelves at this time is a violation of Cabinet Resolution No. 232/2222 at its meeting No. 7 2022 held on February 14 2022, which approved the report of the Advisory Committee for the Study of Prices.