The Kuwaiti government is considering transferring the supervision of the General Administration of Customs from the Minister of Finance to the Minister of Trade and Industry, according to an Arab daily.

The sources said that the move was covered under the government’s directives to rearrange the ministers’ supervision over the bodies and authorities accordingly, as the affiliation of the Financial Intelligence Unit and the Financial Controllers Authority has been previously transferred from the supervision of the Minister of Justice to the Minister of Finance.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Interior is now in-charge of the Public Authority for Manpower, which was previously under the supervision of the Minister of Justice, and the control over the Agriculture Authority was transferred to the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs. On the other hand, a decision was issued to authorize the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Muhammad Al-Faris to chair the Civil Service Council.