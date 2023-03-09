“Together we build hope. Share their joy with us” was the slogan of the Sunshine of Hope Festival that was held on Tuesday organized by the Commercial Real Estate Company in the Symphony Style Complex. The festival was adorned with the creativity and talents of children and adults with special needs, under the patronage of the Honorary President of the Kuwaiti Sports Club for the handicapped, Sheikha Al-Abdullah Al-Khalifa Al-Sabah, and in the presence of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Commercial Real Estate Company, Abdel-Fattah Muhammad Rafieh Marafi

The festival included entertainment performances by students, in addition to many artistic and literary theatrical performances, activities and events that highlighted their capabilities and effective role in advancing development.

Many sponsors from government agencies and private companies contributed, including the Salmiya Group for Enterprise Development, The Gulf Islamic Investment Company, the Funeral home of the late Muhammad Rafie Marafi, the Kuwaiti Parks Company, the United Entertainment Company, the Shuwaikh United Real Estate Company, and the Real Estate Trading Company.

Abdel-Fattah Marafi expressed his happiness for the continuation of the Festival of Hope for the last eight years. He also expressed his thanks to all who oversaw the festival, including charities, schools, government and private agencies, for caring and supporting the children and adults with special needs, as well as the efforts made by the Al-Tijaria team and everyone who contributed to the success of this festival.

The Commercial Real Estate Company has placed social responsibility among its many priorities, so they continue to participate and organize many such social activities to support the community.