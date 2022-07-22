The Civil Service Bureau announced that work will be suspended in all ministries, government agencies, public bodies and institutions on Sunday, 31 of this month, considering it a day of rest, and that Saturday 30th of this month is an official holiday on the occasion of the Hijri New Year.

Normal work will resume on Monday, August 1 and agencies and bodies of a special nature of work will determine their holidays by the competent authorities in their affairs, taking into account the public interest.