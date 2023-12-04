A house fire in the Salmiya area resulted in five individuals suffering from suffocation. The General Fire Force confirmed that firefighting teams from the Salmiya Center and Al-Bidaa Center swiftly responded to the incident and successfully controlled the fire, which had originated on the ground floor of a residential building, reported Al-Rai Daily.

The teams immediately commenced efforts to combat and extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, the incident led to five individuals experiencing suffocation, necessitating on-site medical treatment. Additional details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of property damage have not been provided at this time. Authorities are likely investigating the incident to determine the root cause and prevent similar incidents in the future.