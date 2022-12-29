The US police have arrested the daughter of baseball legend Dennis Eckersley, on charges of endangering the safety of a child, after she gave birth to a baby inside a dilapidated tent in the middle of a forest, and refused to tell the police her correct location.

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, said in a statement that they had responded to a report about a woman who gave birth in a frozen tent in a forest, noting that she had led the police to the wrong place, reports a local Arabic daily.

She also made it clear that the woman is Alexandra Eckersley (26 years old), who is the adopted daughter of baseball star Dennis Eckersley, according to what was reported by the American New York Post and reported by Al Arabiya.net.

After a search of the area that lasted about an hour, police found the infant, exposed and struggling to breathe, in a rickety tent near the Piscataquag River, to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

The young woman was arrested for “endangering the safety of a child” and later charged with a felony for “reckless behavior”.

In 2019, Alexandra became addicted to drugs and was suffering from bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety, and her family failed to treat and help her, according to the newspaper “Concord Monitor”.

It is noteworthy that Alexandra’s father is one of the most important baseball players in the United States at all. He played between 1975 and 1998, and gained a prominent position in his football career, and also worked as a sports commentator.