Customs officers in the Land Customs Department in Sulaibiya have seized a large quantity of subsidized food items which are to be distributed through ration card holders before they were smuggled out of the country.

The General Administration of Customs told a local Arabic daily approximately 1,000 cans of powdered milk and 400 cans of oil, in addition to various other food items have been seized and handed over to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry;

The administration has initiated action against the suspects.