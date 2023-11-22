The results of a recent study published by the WebMD medical website warned that aromatic products such as sprays, incense, and candles may cause health problems, because they may contain dangerous volatile organic substances such as phthalates, benzene, formaldehyde, and others.

The study pointed out that “contact of these substances with the mucous membrane of the respiratory system causes irritation, and can also lead to exacerbation of asthma symptoms and other respiratory diseases.” Therefore, some compounds, such as formaldehyde and benzene, are toxic and can accumulate in the body, causing cell damage and mutations,” reports Al-Qabas daily.

The results of the study stated that “adding essential oils, which consist of many chemical components, to candles, and using them for a long time may increase the risk of chronic diseases, including cancer, because phthalates can disrupt the work of the endocrine system, leading to hormonal disorders.” Its components can have a negative effect on the central nervous system. “This causes headaches, fatigue, lack of sleep, and poor cognition.”

In this context, the study recommends using scented candles for short periods and in places with good ventilation.