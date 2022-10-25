A recent study conducted by Monash University in Australia revealed the role of the mother in protecting her fetus from kidney disease, found that the risk of developing the disease in adult life is partly determined at birth.

The study indicated that some are born with double protection against kidney disease in the future, while others have a doubled risk of developing this kidney disease.

The study’s authors examined about 50 kidneys from adult donors. The study’s principal investigator and assistant professor at Jiki University, Dr. Kotaro Haruhara, and his colleagues examined the kidneys’ main filtering mechanism by inserting blood filters into the organ, known as glomeruli (a bundle of tiny blood vessels) or capillaries located within Bowman’s capsule in the kidney), and analysis of its individual cells, called podocytes, or endothelial cells, the health of which depends on the availability of the kidneys.

The researchers discovered that kidneys with more glomeruli (filters) also had more endothelial cells per filter, meaning that those with more glomeruli also had more concentrated endothelial cells in each filter.

Professor Bertram said: “Our findings suggest that some people are born with a kind of double protection against kidney disease, while others are born with a double risk.”

Bertram explained that premature babies and low birth weight newborns usually have fewer glomeruli, and an increased risk of chronic kidney disease and high blood pressure.

He revealed that nothing can be done to increase the number of kidney filters after childbirth, as they are repaired before 36 weeks of pregnancy, and the mother’s diet and nutrition can help increase these numbers in the womb.

Previous studies have concluded that maternal malnutrition, alcohol exposure, vitamin deficiencies, and gestational diabetes can lead to babies with low glomeruli, so pregnant women should abstain from alcohol and eat a balanced diet