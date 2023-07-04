The University of Central Florida College of Medicine scientists have discovered that e-cigarettes kill good bacteria, increasing the number of microbes that cause tooth decay, gum disease, and cellular changes but according to the researchers, these cellular changes can lead to cancer.

The university said that the researchers focused in this study on bacteria of the type “Streptococcus mutans” that stimulate tooth decay, in order to determine the effect of electronic cigarettes on the microorganisms that live in the oral cavity, reports Al-Rai daily.

Itbecame clear to the researchers that e-cigarette liquids have an antimicrobial effect, which makes it difficult for bacteria present in a healthy oral cavity to multiply. On the contrary, these cigarettes create very favorable conditions for the reproduction of pathogenic bacteria.

Therefore, e-cigarette smokers notice decay, breakage, falling out of their teeth, and gingivitis. In addition, bacterial changes increase the risk of cancer. It is known that the immune system of healthy people recognizes pathogenic bacteria and eliminates them. However, e-cigarettes suppress the signaling pathway that activates the immune response, which leads to an increase in the number of harmful bacteria.

It should be noted that these results are consistent with the results of previous studies, but scientists would not have been able to prove this over a long period, because it requires following up the case of smokers for a long time.