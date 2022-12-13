A recent medical study revealed a link between corona infection and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome.

According to the study, the results of which were published in the journal “Nature Cardiovascular Research”, there is a link between patients who have been diagnosed with corona virus for a long time, and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, which affects blood pressure and heart rate, reports a local Arabic daily quoting the lead study author Dr. Alan Kwan, a cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai International Medical Center, POTS affects the autonomic nervous system.

The study analyzed data from nearly 300,000 people between 2020 and 2022 who were infected with Covid-19, and researchers found a slight risk of developing postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome 90 days after receiving a vaccine that adopts mRNA technology.

The researchers also indicated that the risk of developing postural orthostatic tachycardia was five times greater for those infected with Corona.

In their study, the experts stressed the need to conduct more research, with an emphasis on the need to take vaccinations for the emerging corona virus, which has been proven safe and effective in many experiments.

In turn, the director of the vaccine program at Boston Children’s Hospital, Dr. Ofer Levy, said that more studies are needed to examine the immune response to vaccines, according to the “UPI” news agency.

Signs and symptoms of POTS may vary, but usually include an abnormal heart rate, and sometimes dizziness or fainting when changing position from lying down to standing.