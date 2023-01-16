A new study from Keck’s Medical Center at the University of South Carolina found that eating fast food is associated with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a serious condition in which fat builds up in the liver.

The study revealed that people with obesity or diabetes who consumed 20 percent or more of their daily calories from fast food had significantly higher levels of fat in the liver than those who consumed less or no fast food, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Tech Daily.

The sharp rise in liver fat in people with obesity or diabetes is particularly striking, possibly due to the fact that these conditions cause a greater susceptibility to fat accumulation in the liver.

“While previous research has shown a link between fast food, obesity and diabetes, this is one of the first studies to demonstrate the negative impact of fast food on liver health,” Dr A. Kardashian said.

The findings also reveal that a relatively modest amount of junk food, which is high in carbohydrates and fats, can harm the liver.

Kardashian continued: “If people eat one meal a day in a fast food restaurant, they may think that they are not harming themselves, however, if that meal is equivalent to at least a fifth of their daily calories, then they are putting their livers at risk.”

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease can lead to cirrhosis, which can lead to liver cancer or failure.