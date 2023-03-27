The Ministry of Education said the study would continue normally tomorrow despite the formation of partial ponds at some schools due to the downpour of Sunday evening.

All educational facilities are safe and fine after the heavy rains, Spokesman of the Ministry Ahmad Al-Weheidah said in a press release tonight.

Affirming the keenness of the Ministry on the safety of students, and the teaching and administrative staff, he said the Ministry is in contact with the Meteorological Department of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Forecasts of the Meteorological Dept. show that the weather will improve gradually as of Monday morning, he noted, adding that there was no need of suspending study.

Source-KUNA