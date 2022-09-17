The the Ministry of Education will hand over to the Ministry of Interior at the end of the working hours of Monday, Sept 26, approximately 118 schools to be used for the National Assembly elections 2022, noting that studies will be suspended in those schools on Tuesday and Wednesday only preceding the election day.

A local Arabic daily said the disruption will include students and school administrations from educational and administrative bodies in those schools, noting that the Education Ministry is working hard to ensure success of the election through coordination with all concerned parties.