“Intermediate” examinations adhere to standardized procedures across educational districts and special education institutions.

The course of semester exams is on the track as students from grades six to eleven commenced the first semester exams for the academic year 2023/2024. Strict educational measures were implemented to prevent cheating, ensuring the integrity of the examination committees, reports Al-Rai daily.

Tenth-grade students answered the biology test, eleventh-grade science students sat for the geology test, and literary students engaged in the French language test.

Meanwhile, middle-grade students participated in their standardized tests, conducted at the level of educational districts and private Arab schools.

1 of 2