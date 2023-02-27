The Charity Works Department at the Ministry of Social Affairs intends to form 6 teams to monitor and remove fund-raising violations during the 20th project to be implemented during Ramadan.

According to the ministry sources these teams will be entrusted with field work to monitor and remove donation kiosks which may be placed in mosques, markets and commercial complexes, in addition to kiosks designated for collecting worn-out clothes and all forms of in-kind donation, as well as running a check on all those who arrive into the country during the month of fasting on entry visa to collect donations, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The sources indicated that the controls and requirements regulating the fundraising process during the twentieth project are the same as those that were applied last year, the most prominent of which is that all charitable entities are prohibited from participating in the cash fundraising project, with the obligation to collect through the use of licensed means stipulated in the regulations such as fundraising via the “Knet” service, “online”, bank deductions, and electronic applications via smart phones, as well as electronic collection devices.

The sources said, “After addressing all the well-known charities to find out the numbers of them wishing to participate in the project, the Ministry of Endowments will be addressed with the names and numbers of these associations that wish to collect inside mosques, provided that the schedule is circulated to mosques according to the mechanisms and controls of permitted collection.”