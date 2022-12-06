A boy aged 12 has died after contracting Strep A, UK health authorities confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total deaths to eight in England due to the bacterial infection, all of whom were children.

“The bacteria usually causes a mild infection producing sore throats or scarlet fever that can be easily treated with antibiotics,” UK Health Security agency Deputy Director Dr Colin Brown said in a statement.

“In very rare circumstances, this bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause serious

illnes,” he added.

Source: KUNA