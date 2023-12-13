STERELA METEO has been awarded a contract in Kuwait worth 18 million euros for the supply of 38 weather and air quality observation stations, as well as a centralised system for the collection and use of the data.

With more than 1800 automatic weather stations installed around the world, STERELA METEO continues its international development with the award of an 18-million-euro contract in Kuwait.

STERELA is represented in Kuwait by local partner SEEDIS, part of MASPCO – Musaed Abdullah AlSayer & Partners Company. SEEDIS is a Kuwaiti company with over 35 years of expertise in Engineering solutions.

The contract includes the provision of 38 weather and air quality observation stations as well as a centralised system for the collection and use of the data. With a duration of 7 years, the contract will start at the beginning of 2024 and is part of a more global project to modernize Kuwaiti weather services, thus contributing to the improvement of weather forecasts and air quality in the region.

This success is a testament to the company’s expertise and innovation in providing weather solutions.

“We are honored to have been chosen to contribute to the modernisation of weather services in Kuwait. This prestigious contract shows recognition of our expertise and the quality of our solutions. We look forward to working closely with our Kuwaiti partners to ensure the success of this project and further strengthen our global presence,” declared Robert BOUSQUET, President of the ERMIC group.

Speaking on behalf of SEEDIS, Musaed Al Sayer, Chairman, states: ‘’We as SEEDIS are always seeking to lend our expertise to the advancement of Kuwait and its innovation. We are committed to finding and working alongside world-class partners like STERELA to provide the best possible solutions for the country’s needs’’.

“As the French ambassador to the State of Kuwait, I am honored to support and welcome this important project, which reflects on the deep bilateral relations between France and Kuwait. I commend STERELA and SEEDIS for their engagements in the future of meteorological forecasts and analysis in Kuwait”, declared Madam Claire Le Flécher.

We warmly thank the services of the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Kuwait) for their trust and look forward to starting this project.