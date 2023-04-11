Solutions by stc reported that it sponsored the Entrepreneurs Forum, which was held by the National Fund for the second year in a row, in line with its continuous commitment to support the business sector, with a special focus on entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises.

The Entrepreneurs Forum, which was held on April 3 at the Four Seasons Hotel, attracted more than 300 entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized local companies, and other dignitaries who were present among the guests, to honor young entrepreneurs with the most creative and innovative projects.

General Manager of Corporate Sales at solutions by stc, Meshari Al-Hamad, said: “We are proud to participate once again in this national initiative that aims to drive and support the small and medium-sized companies market in Kuwait.

As a pioneer in the private sector, solutions by stc recognizes the critical role that small and medium enterprises play in achieving development as the backbone of our economy.”