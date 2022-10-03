The labor market statistic revealed, within the past only 3 months, there was an increase in the number of male and female workers in the public and private sectors, and put the number at 30,973.

The statistic indicated that the total number of workers until June 2022 was estimated at 1,915,865, saying 438,559 of them were Kuwaitis, and 1,477.306 non-Kuwaitis, indicating that the number of workers in the government sector was 457,149, while the number of workers in the private sector was 1,458,716, reports a local Arabic daily.