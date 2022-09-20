The appointed director of the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Cooperative Society, Khaled Saad bin Shaflut Al-Qahtani, announced in the presence of the Director-General, Fahid Mubarak Al-Azmi , and two deputy directors, Mubarak Didan Al-Hajri and Hussein Baraka Al-Mutairi, the opening of the stationery and school supplies festival on 18th September to welcome the new academic year.

Al-Qahtani told the Arab daily the association’s keenness to gather all stationery companies in one place to provide all types of study equipment and bags of high quality and competitive prices. The event’s goal is to sell commodities at cost prices to facilitate shareholders and parents. Over 17 major companies selling high quality products with appropriate prices participated in the festival.

The region’s wedding hall was chosen as the venue for the festival, according to Al-Qahtani, mainly due to its spacious area and car parking spaces allotted for festival-goers, as well as to ensure that visitors are not affected by unstable weather conditions.