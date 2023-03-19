Major Abdullah Abu Al-Hassan, the officer working at the Awareness Department of the General Traffic Department, announced the start of issuing fines electronically and dispensing with paper-based fines, starting next week.

Abu Al-Hassan said in a special statement to Al-Anba that this step comes out of the Ministry of Interior’s keenness to keep pace with the electronic development that the world is witnessing and the desire of the General Traffic Department to develop its work and provide services to citizens and residents electronically.

It will be implemented next week, as the traffic policeman will release the fine via the wireless device that he uses in his work, and the fine will come to the violating person through a “easy” application or a text message via mobile.

Major Abu Al-Hassan added that there are several projects that will soon see the light and will be presented to the citizen and resident electronically and to dispense with paperwork, as part of the strategy of the Ministry of Interior.